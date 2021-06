Spread the love











After a strong weekend opening for “A Quiet Place 2,” Paramount has dated a third entry in the horror franchise for March 31, 2023. “Mud” director Jeff Nichols will take over from John Krasinki as helmer, with a story based on an idea by Krasinski. Nichols handed in the script for the new installment, which […]

