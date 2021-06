Spread the love











Oklahoma Boosts Biz Services Oklahoma got a big boost this year from A24’s Oscar-winning “Minori,” which filmed in the state, creating 180 jobs around Tulsa. Additional filming took place in the communities of Sand Springs, Broken Arrow, Skiatook and Rose. In 2020, Oklahoma declared the film and TV production business — and the recording industry […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...