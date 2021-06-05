‘nudo-mixteco’-director-angeles-cruz-on-migration,-poverty,-the-plight-of-women-and-her-next-project-(exclusive)

Spread the love











In her impressive narrative feature debut, Mexican actor-filmmaker Ángeles Cruz examines the impact of migration and the difficulties women face in a small village in the Mexican state of Oaxaca. Set in the fictional village of San Mateo (in reality Cruz’s hometown of Villa Guadalupe Victoria), “Nudo Mixteco” (or “Mixtecan Knot”) weaves together the stories […]

