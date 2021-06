Spread the love











Producer Suzanne Desrocher-Romero is in the process of completing her late husband George A. Romero’s first attempt at filmmaking, which tells the story of an African American father and his son. Although the horror pioneer is often dubbed “Godfather of Zombies,” the unnamed 21-minute silent short – thought to have been shot in 1961 – […]

