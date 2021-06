Spread the love











“The Conjuring: Devil Made Me Do It” is set to out-scare “A Quiet Place Part II” at the domestic box office this weekend, with an estimated 3-day gross of $25 million in 3,102 theaters. Though Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II” solidified the biggest debut of the pandemic era last weekend with $48 million and […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...