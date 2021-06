Spread the love











Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dwayne Johnson and Beau Flynn will team for action-thriller “Emergency Contact,” set against the Austin, Texas underground music scene, Variety has confirmed. Abdul-Mateen is attached to star in and executive produce the original project set up at Warner Bros., which is based on a pitch from busy writing team Rory Haines and […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...