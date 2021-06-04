universal-music-group-leads-awards-season-wins,-rules-classical-streams-thanks-to-soundtrack,-score-streak

Spread the love











With today’s release of Ludovico Einaudi’s “Cinema,” Universal Music Group confirms its status as one of the world’s most soundtrack-friendly music companies. Music by Einaudi, the Italian composer and pianist, was featured in recent Oscar winners “Nomadland” and”The Father.” “Cinema” collects 28 pieces featured in those films and such earlier projects as “The Water Diviner,” […]

