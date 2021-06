Spread the love











Kinology, the Paris-based banner behind Leos Carax’s Cannes opener “Annette,” has come on board to handle international sales rights for “Mass,” Fran Kranz’s searing chamber drama that earned unanimous praise at the Sundance Film Festival. “Mass,” which world premiered in competition at Sundance, marks Kranz’s screenwriting and directorial debut. The popular actor also produced the […]

