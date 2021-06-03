square-eyes-picks-up-tomasz-wolski’s-animated-doc-‘1970,’-adds-to-rotterdam-lineup-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Vienna-based sales company Square Eyes has acquired Tomasz Wolski’s Polish animated documentary “1970,” which picked up the Special Jury Award at this year’s Swiss doc fest Visions du Réel. The stop-motion animated pic, which is screening at the Krakow Film Festival, chronicles the increasingly violent efforts by Poland’s communist leaders to end widespread demonstrations over […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...