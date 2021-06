Spread the love











Epic Records has announced the release of the star-studded “Gully” soundtrack, featuring new music from Dua Lipa, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, Miguel and more. Opening in theaters on June 4 and VOD on June 8, “Gully” is the big screen directorial debut from Nabil, who also executive produces the soundtrack. Nabil is no stranger […]

