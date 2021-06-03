‘russian-doll’-co-creator-leslye-headland:-how-i-‘broke-up’-with-being-straight

Spread the love











Writer-director Leslye Headland is a celebrated indie storyteller and authority on the triumphs and struggles of contemporary women. Now shepherding the “Star Wars” TV series “The Acolyte” for Disney Plus, her credits include “Russian Doll,” “Sleeping With Other People” and the comedy “Bachelorette.” Here she shares her coming-out journey. The saddest night of my life was the 2012 Los […]

