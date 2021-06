Spread the love











John Boyega has left Netflix movie “Rebel Ridge” mid-shoot, citing “family reasons” as the cause for his sudden exit. While production is paused, Netflix is currently working to replace the “Star Wars” actor within the next few days. Filming for “Rebel Ridge” started on May 3 in Louisiana. “‘Rebel Ridge’ is pausing temporarily as we […]

