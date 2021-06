Spread the love











Starting on June 4, guests at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, Calif., will get to step foot onto the Avengers Campus, a new six-acre attraction that brings the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to vivid life. You can watch Spider-Man leap 60 feet into the air, train with Wakanda’s Dora Milaje, or witness Doctor […]

