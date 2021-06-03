‘grace-and-grit’-review:-story-of-love-and-terminal-illness-is-too-exploitative-and-disjointed-to-work

Spread the love











For a metaphysical love-conquers-all tale, “Grace and Grit” offers very little substance around such lofty concepts as existence, spirituality and romantic harmony. Written and directed by actor-turned-helmer Sebastian Siegel in an adaptation of famous philosopher Ken Wilber’s much admired book, the film unfortunately anchors itself in an exploitative mode, insincerely using terminal illness as inspirational […]

