Spread the love











“Flashback” proves it’s possible to create a Christopher Nolan-esque, fantasy-tinged narrative puzzle of interlocking realities without need of a major-studio budget or elaborate CGI. Whether it says much of anything else may depend on your attitude toward such labyrinths — whether you need them to actually go somewhere, or conversely find that surface complexity provides […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...