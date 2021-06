Spread the love











Lio Tipton, who had a memorable role in the 2011 romantic comedy “Crazy Stupid Love” and also competed on “America’s Next Top Model,” has come out as non-binary. On Wednesday, the actor announced they changed their name and will be using they/she pronouns. “Hi. My name is Lio,” Tipton wrote on Instagram with an illustration […]

