Cannes Travel: U.K. Visitors Can Expect Quarantine Clarity in 36 Hours, Says Festival President

Cannes president Pierre Lescure gave some reassurance to international industry executives, talent and journos who have been holding their breath since earlier this week when the French government announced some tighter measures for visitors from the U.K. Lescure said he expects the government to unveil special instructions for those accredited for the festival within the […]
