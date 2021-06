Spread the love











It’s comeback time for the Cannes Film Festival as the world’s preeminent showcase for world cinema plans its return, announcing an official selection packed with big-name auteurs — including Sean Penn (“Flag Day”), Sean Baker (“Red Rocket”) and past Palme d’Or winners Jacques Audiard (“Les Olympiades”) and Apichatpong Weerasethakul (“Memoria”) — and many notable female […]

