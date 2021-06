Spread the love











WME Legends has signed a deal with JLMP to co-represent the estate of Dr. Charles “Charlie” L. Sifford, the first Black PGA Tour golfer and PGA Hall of Famer. The announcement comes on what would’ve been Sifford’s 99th birthday. JLMP brokered the deal on behalf of the estate for WME to co-represent the late athlete’s assets including name, likeness, life and […]

