MONDO

Variety’s 10 Storytellers to Watch Spotlights Fresh Voices, From Novelists to Podcasters, Playwrights and Poets

da redazione
Commenti 0
variety’s-10-storytellers-to-watch-spotlights-fresh-voices,-from-novelists-to-podcasters,-playwrights-and-poets
Spread the love

Ingrid Andress  Singer-songwriter  Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Andress has “yet to meet [her] fans” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the country music artist has already amassed a global-wide following. The Colorado native, who is signed to WarnerMusic Nashville/Atlantic Records, was the sole country music artist nominated in the new artist category, her debut album “Lady Like” […]

0 commenti su “Variety’s 10 Storytellers to Watch Spotlights Fresh Voices, From Novelists to Podcasters, Playwrights and Poets

Rispondi

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: