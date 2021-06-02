variety’s-10-storytellers-to-watch-spotlights-fresh-voices,-from-novelists-to-podcasters,-playwrights-and-poets

Spread the love











Ingrid Andress Singer-songwriter Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Andress has “yet to meet [her] fans” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the country music artist has already amassed a global-wide following. The Colorado native, who is signed to WarnerMusic Nashville/Atlantic Records, was the sole country music artist nominated in the new artist category, her debut album “Lady Like” […]

