Spread the love











Taylor Swift has been cast in director David O. Russell’s next film at New Regency. She joins an A-list ensemble that includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana. Russell, the filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning movies “American Hustle” and “Silver Linings Playbook,” is directing the film from his own script. […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...