Pedro Almodóvar, Penélope Cruz Wrap Shooting on ‘Madres Paralelas,’ Shares First Look Images and BTS Video

Spread the love











El Deseo, the Madrid-based production label of Oscar-winning Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar and his Bafta-winning producer brother Agustín, has wrapped shooting on its latest feature production, “Madres paralelas,” starring Penélope Cruz. To celebrate the occasion, El Deseo has released a pair of first-look images as well as a behind the scenes clip of the COVID-era […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...