Just ahead of its 27th festival, the annual Palm Springs International ShortFest announced its 2021 lineup that will showcase nearly 300 films from June 22 to 28. “As we collectively move toward this next stage together, we feel a strong sense of gratitude to share the 2021 edition of ShortFest in person,” artistic director Lili […]

