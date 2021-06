Spread the love











When production designer Daniela Strijleva joined Pixar’s “Luca” in 2016, she knew two things — the saga was set in Italy and it was a fantasy. With 3D animation informed by director Enrico Casarosa’s cartoony 2D drawings, the movie, available June 18 on Disney Plus, is the story of two teenage boys having a carefree […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...