Spread the love











Sundance Film Festival: London has revealed that “Zola” and “CODA” will be among the 2021 lineup, when the festival returns to Picturehouse Central next month. “CODA” — an acronym meaning “Child of Deaf Adults” — features Marlee Matlin (“The West Wing”) and 19-year-old Emilia Jones (“Locke & Key”) navigating their relationship, while “Zola” is based […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...