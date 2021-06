Spread the love











China has shuttered a portion of cinemas in top movie-going province Guangdong after what reports said may be the country’s first community outbreak of the Indian COVID-19 variant. Reports did not state exactly how many cinemas have been affected. The theater closures come days after U.S. cinema chains, including AMC, Regal and Cinemark announced they […]

