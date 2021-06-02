‘carnaval’-review:-netflix-sends-an-influencer-south-of-the-border-in-brazilian-‘girls-trip’

Spread the love
Netflix’s party-minded “Carnaval” has a lot on its plate, tackling everything from influencers, the toxic nature of their business and the complexities of making and maintaining female friendships in that industry. Set against the revelry and pageantry of Brazil’s Carnival celebration, director Leandro Neri’s lighthearted romantic comedy delivers hijinks and a few sweet sentiments about […]
