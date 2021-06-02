ava-duvernay’s-array-and-google-create-feature-film-grant-for-underrepresented-creatives

Spread the love











Ava Duvernay’s distribution, arts and advocacy collective ARRAY has partnered with Google to launch a new feature film grant benefiting emerging creatives from underrepresented communities. The filmmaker selected for the ARRAY + Google Feature Film Grant will receive $500,000 to fund their first full-length feature film. Additionally, the project’s production will be staffed by ARRAY […]

