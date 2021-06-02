MONDO

Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY and Google Create Feature Film Grant for Underrepresented Creatives

da redazione
Commenti 0
ava-duvernay’s-array-and-google-create-feature-film-grant-for-underrepresented-creatives
Spread the love

Ava Duvernay’s distribution, arts and advocacy collective ARRAY has partnered with Google to launch a new feature film grant benefiting emerging creatives from underrepresented communities. The filmmaker selected for the ARRAY + Google Feature Film Grant will receive $500,000 to fund their first full-length feature film. Additionally, the project’s production will be staffed by ARRAY […]

0 commenti su “Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY and Google Create Feature Film Grant for Underrepresented Creatives

Rispondi

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: