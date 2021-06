Spread the love











Warner Bros.’ chiller “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” topped the box office with £2,708,455 ($3,839,694) in its opening week as the U.K. basked in late May sunshine and a long bank holiday weekend. The good weather that traditionally keeps audiences outdoors did not appear to have a detrimental effect on the box […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...