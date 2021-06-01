sheffield-docfest-head-of-industry-on-the-‘plurality-of-themes,-subjects,-approaches-and-creative-styles’

Spread the love











For the second year running, Sheffield DocFest’s flagship pitching forum MeetMarket is taking place virtually. That’s not holding back the number of projects applying: MeetMarket has had more than 550 applications this year. From these, MeetMarket has selected 55 projects, which will have the chance to present to more than 300 international funders, broadcasters, distributors, […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...