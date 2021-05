Spread the love











Romy Walthall, an actor known for her roles in “Face/Off” and “The House of Usher,” died on May 19 in Los Angeles after experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. She was 57. Walthall’s son, actor and director Morgan Krantz, confirmed her death to Variety. Born on Sept. 16, 1963 in Pasadena, Texas, Walthall got her start in the […]

