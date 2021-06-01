letitia-wright,-josh-o’connor-drama-‘aisha’-reveals-first-look;-cornerstone-acquires-worldwide-sales-rights

Spread the love











Cornerstone has acquired worldwide sales rights for Irish writer and director Frank Berry’s (“Michael Inside”) drama “Aisha” and will commence sales at the upcoming Cannes virtual market. The film, which has wrapped production in Ireland, stars Letitia Wright (“Small Axe”) and Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”). It charts the experiences of Aisha, a young Nigerian woman, […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...