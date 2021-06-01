MONDO

Leading British Drama Schools Facing Allegations of Sexual Harassment, Abuse

da redazione
Commenti 0
leading-british-drama-schools-facing-allegations-of-sexual-harassment,-abuse
Spread the love

Some of Britain’s most respected drama schools are facing allegations of sexual harassment, with students claiming they experienced or witnessed sexual assault and “inappropriate” behavior from teachers, including pressure to perform naked or in their underwear. An investigative report into sexual impropriety in U.K. drama schools from The Telegraph has implicated the Guildford School of […]

0 commenti su “Leading British Drama Schools Facing Allegations of Sexual Harassment, Abuse

Rispondi

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: