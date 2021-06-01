leading-british-drama-schools-facing-allegations-of-sexual-harassment,-abuse

Spread the love
Some of Britain’s most respected drama schools are facing allegations of sexual harassment, with students claiming they experienced or witnessed sexual assault and “inappropriate” behavior from teachers, including pressure to perform naked or in their underwear. An investigative report into sexual impropriety in U.K. drama schools from The Telegraph has implicated the Guildford School of […]
