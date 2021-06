Spread the love











Iconic Chinese indie film director Jia Zhangke is to make a return to the Pingyao International Film Festival that he founded and which he famously quit at the end of the October 2020 edition. His new role remains somewhat murky. Jia was a speaker at a launch event Tuesday in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, used to […]

