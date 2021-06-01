MONDO

Blue Fox Entertainment Snags North American Rights to Prescient Pre-COVID Lockdown Thriller ‘The Pink Cloud’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Blue Fox Entertainment has picked up North American rights to Brazilian lockdown thriller “The Pink Cloud,” a timely and prescient hit at this year’s Sundance Film Festival in the World Cinema – Dramatic section. The distributor, which recently opened Julie Delpy’s Toronto Platform title “My Zoe,” plans to release the film in theaters across North […]

