bielorussia,-attivista-tenta-il-suicidio-in-aula-di-tribunale

Belarusian activist, political prisoner Stsiapan Latypau cut his throat in the courtroom today. He was threatened with the persecution of his family if he didn’t admit himself guilty. This is the result of state terror, repressions,torture in Belarus. We must stop it immediately! pic.twitter.com/oNWn06TjOI

— Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) June 1, 2021