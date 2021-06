Spread the love











Rejoice, cinema lovers. Alamo Drafthouse, the theater chain that’s popular for its no-nonsense approach to moviegoing, has emerged from Chapter 11. The bankruptcy filing was announced in March as the Texas-based company, like many theater chains, was struggling to recover from closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Alamo Drafthouse has completed its sale to […]

