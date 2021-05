Spread the love











Vivendi, the parent company of Canal Plus and Universal Music Group, has finalized its acquisition of Prisma Media, a leading publishing group in France. Under the deal, Vivendi has acquired 100% of Prisma Media from Gruner+Jahr/Bertelsmann. The two companies signed a put option agreement on Dec. 23 which was approved by anti-trust authorities. “The Prisma […]

