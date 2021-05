Spread the love











Pluto TV has signed a long-term strategic content partnership with Mediawan to bring more than 1,000 hours of French content from Mediawan’s library to Pluto TV in France and across 18 countries in Latin America. The pact with Mediawan will allow Pluto TV, ViacomCBS Networks International’s ad-supported streaming service, to grow its portfolio in France, […]

