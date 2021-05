Spread the love











Wayne “Buddy” Van Horn, veteran stuntman who worked with Clint Eastwood on over 30 films and directed “Any Which Way You Can” and “The Dead Pool,” died May 11, according to an obituary notice in the Los Angeles Times. He was 92. Sometimes credited as Wayne Van Horn, he started working with Eastwood as a […]

