Menù
- 1 Catalogo Serie Tv Netflix Italia
- 2 Serie tv in arrivo su Netflix: novità
- 2.1 Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a MAGGIO 2021
- 2.2 Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a GIUGNO 2021
- 2.3 Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a LUGLIO 2021
- 2.4 Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a AGOSTO 2021
- 2.5 Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a SETTEMBRE 2021
- 2.6 Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a DICEMBRE 2021
- 2.7 Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo ad APRILE 2021
- 2.8 Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a MARZO 2021
- 2.9 Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a FEBBRAIO 2021
- 2.10 Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a GENNAIO 2021
- 2.11 Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a DICEMBRE 2020
- 2.12 Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a NOVEMBRE 2020
- 2.13 Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a OTTOBRE 2020
- 2.14 Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a SETTEMBRE 2020
- 2.15 Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a AGOSTO 2020
- 2.16 Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a LUGLIO 2020
- 2.17 Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a GIUGNO 2020
- 2.18 Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a MAGGIO 2020
- 2.19 Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a APRILE 2020
- 3 Catalogo Netflix Italia Serie Tv
- 4 Interazioni del lettore
Home » News » Il catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv aggiornato
Pubblicato il da Paolo Di Lorenzo
Catalogo Serie Tv Netflix Italia
Catalogo Netflix Italia: in questo elenco potrete trovare in ordine alfabetico le serie tv disponibili in streaming su Netflix in Italia. Ad oggi il catalogo è aggiornato a MAGGIO 2021 e non comprende i film Netflix. Per prime sono indicate le ultime aggiunte e, tra di esse, in rosso gli arrivi più recenti in assoluto. Successivamente, invece, sono riportate tutte le altre. Per tutte troverete l’indicazione relativa a quali stagioni siano effettivamente disponibili. Su Netflix Italia potrete guardare in italiano o in lingua originale sottotitolato!
Netflix Italia è un mondo da scoprire che vi lascerà a bocca aperta: ogni giorno potrebbe essere aggiunta una nuova serie tv da vedere assolutamente per restare al passo con le mode seriali! Se siete alla ricerca di un regalo e non avete idee originali, guardate il catalogo: potreste prendere in considerazione una bella Gift Card Netflix!
Se, invece, avete ancora dubbi del tipo Netflix come funziona, cos’è Netflix, come regolarsi con l’abbonamento o se esista Netflix gratis, come sia la questione “Netflix costo“, avete tempo per rimediare. Tutte queste belle serie tv del catalogo Netflix aspettano solo voi!
Serie tv in arrivo su Netflix: novità
Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a MAGGIO 2021
- Selena: La Serie, parte 2, dal 4 maggio
- Navillera, stagione 1, dal 4 maggio
- Jupiter’s Legacy, stagione 1, dal 7 maggio
- Girl From Nowhere, stagione 2, dal 7 maggio
- Vincenzo, stagione 1, dal 9 maggio
- The Upshaws, stagione 1, dal 12 maggio
- Castlevania, stagione 4, dal 13 maggio
- Love, Death + Robots, stagione 2, dal 14 maggio
- Move To Heaven, stagione 1, dal 14 maggio
- Halston, miniserie, dal 14 maggio
- S.W.A.T., stagioni 1-3, dal 18 maggio
- Che Fine Ha Fatto Sara, stagione 2, dal 19 maggio
- Special, stagione 2, dal 20 maggio
- Il Vicino, stagione 2, dal 21 maggio
- Master Of None, stagione 3, dal 23 maggio
- Ragnarok, stagione 2, dal 27 maggio
- Black Space, stagione 1, dal 27 maggio
- Il Metodo Kominsky, stagione 3, dal 28 maggio
- Lucifer, stagione 5 – parte 2, dal 28 maggio
Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a GIUGNO 2021
- StartUp, stagioni 1-3, dal 1° giugno
- Summertime, stagione 2, dal 3 giugno
- Creator’s File: Gold, stagione 1, dal 3 giugno
- Sweet Tooth, stagione 1, dal 4 giugno
- Feel Good, stagione 2, dal 4 giugno
- Lupin, parte 2, dall’11 giugno
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce), stagione 2, dall’11 giugno
- Elite – Storie brevi: Guzmán Caye Rebe , dal 14 giugno
- Let’s Eat, stagioni 1-3, dal 15 giugno
- Workin’ Moms, stagione 5, dal 15 giugno
- Elite – Storie brevi: Nadia Guzmán, dal 15 giugno
- Elite – Storie brevi: Omar Ander Alexis, dal 16 giugno
- Law School, stagione 1, dal 16 giugno
- Elite – Storie brevi: Carla Samuel, dal 17 giugno
- The Gift, stagione 3, dal 17 giugno
- Katla, stagione 1, dal 17 giugno
- Black Summer, stagione 2, dal 17 giugno
- The Rational Life, stagione 1, dal 18 giugno
- Élite, stagione 4, dal 18 giugno
- So Not Worth It, stagione 1, dal 18 giugno
- Nevertheless, stagione 1, dal 19 giugno
- Jiva!, stagione 1, dal 24 giugno
- Il Regista Nudo, stagione 2, dal 24 giugno
- The A List, stagione 2, dal 25 giugno
- Sex/Life, stagione 1, dal 25 giugno
- Ray, stagione 1, dal 25 giugno
- Somos: storia di un massacro dei narcos, stagione 1, dal 25 giugno
Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a LUGLIO 2021
- Young Royals, stagione 1, dal 1° luglio
- Generazione 56k, stagione 1, dal 1° luglio
- Virgin River, stagione 3, dal 9 luglio
- Sky Rojo, stagione 2, dal 23 luglio
Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a AGOSTO 2021
- The Chair, stagione 1, dal 27 agosto
Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a SETTEMBRE 2021
- La casa di carta 5, parte 5 – volume 1, dal 3 settembre
Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a DICEMBRE 2021
- La casa di carta 5, parte 5 – volume 2, dal 3 dicembre
Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo ad APRILE 2021
- The Serpent, stagione 1, dal 2 aprile
- Il sapore delle margherite, stagione 2, dal 2 aprile
- La Famiglia McKellan, parte 3, dal 5 aprile
- Snabba Cash, stagione 1, dal 7 aprile
- Papà, Non Mettermi In Imbarazzo!, stagione 1, dal 14 aprile
- Hello, Me!, stagione 1, dal 15 aprile
- Sisyphus, stagione 1, dal 15 aprile
- Perché Sei Come Sei, stagione 1, dal 16 aprile
- Luis Miguel – La Serie, stagione 2, dal 19 aprile (Episodi Settimanali)
- Zero, stagione 1, dal 21 aprile
- Let’s Fight Ghost, stagione 1, dal 22 aprile
- Tenebre e Ossa, stagione 1, dal 23 aprile
- Fatma, stagione 1, dal 27 aprile
- Sexify, stagione 1, dal 28 aprile
- I Ciarlatani, stagione 2, dal 30 aprile
- Suburbia Killer, stagione 1, dal 30 aprile
Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a MARZO 2021
- Riverdale, stagione 4, dal 1° marzo
- The Bold Type, stagioni 1-3, dal 1° marzo
- Modern Family, stagione 11, dal 1° marzo
- Bombay Begums, stagione 1, dall’8 marzo
- Il Leader, stagione 1, dal 10 marzo
- Love Alarm, stagione 2, dal 12 marzo
- Paradise PD, stagione 3, dal 12 marzo
- La Coppia Quasi Perfetta, stagione 1, dal 12 marzo
- Zero Chill, stagione 1, dal 15 marzo
- Country Comfort, stagione 1, dal 19 marzo
- Sky Rojo, stagione 1, dal 19 marzo
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce), stagione 1, dal 21 marzo
- Che fine ha fatto Sara?, stagione 1, dal 24 marzo
- Shtisel, stagione 1, dal 25 marzo
- Gli Irregolari di Baker Street, stagione 1, dal 26 marzo
- Vikings, stagione 6 – parte 2, dal 30 marzo
Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a FEBBRAIO 2021
- The Good Place, stagione 4, dal 1° febbraio
- L’estate in cui imparammo a volare, stagione 1, dal 3 febbraio
- Città Invisibile, stagione 1, dal 5 febbraio
- H – Helena, stagione 2, dal 5 febbraio
- Run On, stagione 1, dal 10 febbraio
- Capitani, stagione 1, dall’11 febbraio
- New Amsterdam, stagione 1, dal 15 febbraio
- The Crew, stagione 1, dal 15 febbraio
- Dietro I Suoi Occhi, stagione 1, dal 17 febbraio
- Tribes of Europa, stagione 1, dal 19 febbraio
- Lovestruck In The City, stagione 1, dal 19 febbraio
- Pitta Kathalu, stagione 1, dal 19 febbraio
- Ginny & Georgia, stagione 1, dal 24 febbraio
- The Big Bang Theory, stagioni 1-11, dal 25 febbraio
- A Love So Beautiful, stagione 1, dal 27 febbraio
continua a leggere dopo la pubblicità
Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a GENNAIO 2021
- Monarca, stagione 2, dal 1° gennaio
- Cobra Kai, stagione 3, dal 1° gennaio
- Suits, stagione 9, dal 6 gennaio
- Lupin, parte 1, dall’8 gennaio
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine, stagione 6, dal 10 gennaio
- Dawson’s Creek, stagioni 1-6, dal 15 gennaio
- Disincanto, parte 3, dal 15 gennaio
- Chiami Il Mio Agente, stagione 4, dal 21 gennaio
- Fate: The Winx Saga, stagione 1, dal 22 gennaio
- Snowpiercer, stagione 2, dal 26 gennaio [Episodi settimanali]
- 50M2, stagione 1, dal 27 gennaio
- Bonding, stagione 2, dal 27 gennaio
- The Uncanny Counter, stagione 1, dal 31 gennaio
Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a DICEMBRE 2020
- Club 57, stagione 1, dal 1° dicembre
- iZombie, stagione 5, dal 1° dicembre
- The 100, stagione 6, dal 1° dicembre
- Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, stagione 1, dal 3 dicembre
- Private Lives, stagione 1, dal 3 dicembre
- Big Mouth, stagione 4, dal 4 dicembre
- Selena: La Serie, stagione 1, dal 4 dicembre
- King’s of Jo’Burg, stagione 1, dal 4 dicembre
- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., stagione 7, dal 5 dicembre
- Detention – La serie, stagione 1, dal 5 dicembre (Episodi settimanali)
- Mr. Iglesias, parte 3, dall’8 dicembre
- Ashley Garcia – Anche i geni si innamorano, speciale di Natale, dal 9 dicembre
- Lo Show di Big Show, speciale di Natale, dal 9 dicembre
- Alice In Borderland, stagione 1, dal 10 dicembre
- Archer, stagione 11, dall’11 dicembre
- Il Caos Dopo di Te, stagione 1, dall’11 dicembre
- Start-Up, stagione 1, dal 13 dicembre
- Tiny Pretty Things, stagione 1, dal 14 dicembre
- How To Ruin Christmas: Il Matrimonio, stagione 1, dal 16 dicembre
- Sweet Home, stagione 1, dal 18 dicembre
- Natale Con Uno Sconosciuto, stagione 2, dal 18 dicembre
- Bridgerton, stagione 1, dal 25 dicembre
- Equinox, stagione 1, dal 30 dicembre
- Le Terrificanti Avventure di Sabrina, parte 4, dal 31 dicembre
Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a NOVEMBRE 2020
- Le regole del delitto perfetto, stagione 6, dal 1° novembre su Netflix
- Mi Senti?, stagione 2, dal 1° novembre
- New School, stagione 3, dal 1° novembre
- Record of Youth, stagione 1, dal 3 novembre
- Love & Anarchy, stagione 1, dal 4 novembre
- Paranormal, stagione 1, dal 5 novembre
- Operazione Amore, episodio speciale, dal 6 novembre
- Undercover, stagione 2, dal 9 novembre
- Dash & Lily, stagione 1, dal 10 novembre
- Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun, stagione 1, dall’11 novembre
- The Liberator, stagione 1, dall’11 novembre
- Ethos, stagione 1, dal 12 novembre
- I Favoriti Di Mida, miniserie, dal 13 novembre
- The Crown, stagione 4, dal 15 novembre
- Mismatched, stagione 1, dal 20 novembre
- Virgin River, stagione 2, dal 27 novembre
- Torno Per Natale, stagione 1, dal 27 novembre
Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a OTTOBRE 2020
- Buongiorno, Verônica, stagione 1, dal 1° ottobre
- Oktoberfest: Birra e Sangue, stagione 1, dal 1° ottobre
- Una strega imbranata, stagione 4, dal 1° ottobre
- Emily In Paris, stagione 1, dal 2 ottobre
- To The Lake, stagione 1, dal 7 ottobre
- The Haunting of Bly Manor, stagione 1, dal 9 ottobre
- Stranger, stagione 2, dall’11 ottobre
- Social Distance, stagione 1, dal 15 ottobre
- Nero a metà, stagione 2, dal 16 ottobre
- Grand Army, stagione 1, dal 16 ottobre
- La Révolution, stagione 1, dal 16 ottobre
- Qualcuno Deve Morire, stagione 1, dal 16 ottobre
- Star Trek: Discovery, stagione 3, dal 16 ottobre (Episodi settimanali)
- L’alienista, stagione 2, dal 22 ottobre
- You Me Her, stagione 5, dal 22 ottobre
- La regina degli scacchi, stagione 1, dal 23 ottobre
- Barbari, stagione 1, dal 23 ottobre
- Sparita nel nulla, stagione 1, dal 23 ottobre
- Il ragazzo giusto, miniserie, dal 23 ottobre
- Chesapeake Shores, stagione 4, dal 25 ottobre
- Suburra – La serie, stagione 3, dal 30 ottobre
Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a SETTEMBRE 2020
- H, stagioni 1-4, dal 1° settembre
- Was It Love?, stagione 1, dal 3 settembre
- Il Giovane Wallander, stagione 1, dal 3 settembre
- Away, stagione 1, dal 4 settembre
- Julie and the Phantoms, stagione 1, dal 10 settembre
- The Gift, stagione 2, dal 10 settembre
- Memorie di Idhun, stagione 1, dal 10 settembre
- La Barriera, stagione 1, dal 10 settembre (Episodi settimanali)
- Family Business – Altro Che Caffè, stagione 2, dall’11 settembre
- The Duchess, stagione 1, dall’11 settembre
- Baby, stagione 3, dal 16 settembre
- Criminal: Regno Unito, stagione 2, dal 16 settembre
- The Last Word, stagione 1, dal 17 settembre
- Ratched, stagione 1, dal 18 settembre
- The School Nurse Files, stagione 1, dal 25 settembre
- Sneakerheads, stagione 1, dal 25 settembre
- Le Regole Del Delitto Perfetto, stagione 5, dal 27 settembre
Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a AGOSTO 2020
- Gotham, stagione 5, dal 1° agosto
- L’atterraggio Perfetto, stagione 1, dal 1° agosto
- Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave, stagione 2, dal 4 agosto
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs Il Reverendo, film interattivo, dal 5 agosto
- The Rain, stagione 3, dal 6 agosto
- The Seven Deadly Sins, stagione 4, dal 6 agosto
- Berlin Berlin: Lolle On The Run, film, dal 7 agosto
- Alto Mare, stagione 3, dal 7 agosto
- The New Legends of Monkey, stagione 2, dal 7 agosto
- Lo Show di Big Show, episodio speciale, dal 10 agosto
- Greenleaf, stagione 5, dal 12 agosto
- Dirty John – The Betty Broderick Story, stagione 2, dal 14 agosto
- 3%, stagione 4, dal 14 agosto
- La rapina del secolo, stagione 1, dal 14 agosto
- Dark Polo Gang – La Serie, stagione 1, dal 14 agosto
- Teenage Bounty Hunters, stagione 1, dal 14 agosto
- Rita, stagione 5, dal 15 agosto
- It’s okay to not be okay, stagione 1, dal 16 agosto
- Biohacker, stagione 1, dal 20 agosto
- Hoops, stagione 1, dal 21 agosto
- Lucifer, stagione 5 – parte 1, dal 21 agosto
- Trinkets, stagione 2, dal 25 agosto
- Cobra Kai, stagioni 1-2, dal 28 agosto
- Masaba Masaba, stagione 1, dal 28 agosto
Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a LUGLIO 2020
- Deadwind, stagione 2, dal 1° luglio
- Warrior Nun, stagione 1, dal 2 luglio
- Mystic Pop-Up Bar, stagione 1, dal 2 luglio
- Il Club delle Baby-Sitter, stagione 1, dal 3 luglio
- Le ragazze del centralino, stagione 5 – parte 2 (episodi 6-10), dal 3 luglio
- JU-ON: Origins, stagione 1, dal 3 luglio
- Hook, stagione 1, dal 4 luglio — Episodi settimanali
- The Underclass, stagione 1, dal 5 luglio — Episodi settimanali
- Stateless, mini-serie, dall’8 luglio
- The Protector, stagione 4, dal 9 luglio
- I Dodici Giurati, stagione 1, dal 10 luglio
- Oscuro Desiderio, stagione 1, dal 15 luglio
- Sulla Bocca Di Tutti, stagione 1, dal 17 luglio
- Cursed, stagione 1, dal 17 luglio
- L’universo in espansione di Ashley Garcia, parte 2, dal 20 luglio
- Come vendere droga online (in fretta), stagione 2, dal 21 luglio
- Norsemen, stagione 3, dal 22 luglio
- Segni, stagione 1, dal 22 luglio
- Rick e Morty, stagione 4 – parte 2 (episodi dal 6 al 10), dal 24 luglio
- Good Girls, stagione 3, dal 26 luglio
- The Umbrella Academy, stagione 2, dal 31 luglio
- Vis a Vis El Oasis, stagione 1, dal 31 luglio
- Get Even, stagione 1, dal 31 luglio
Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a GIUGNO 2020
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, stagione 4, dal 1° giugno
- L’attacco dei giganti, stagione 3 – parte 2, dal 1° giugno
- Le amiche di mamma, stagione 5 – parte 2, dal 2 giugno
- Baki, Parte 3 (stagione 2), dal 4 giugno
- Mi Senti, stagione 1, dal 4 giugno
- Tredici, stagione 4, dal 5 giugno
- Queer Eye, stagione 5, dal 5 giugno
- New Girl, stagione 7, dal 9 giugno
- Modern Family, stagione 9, dal 9 giugno
- Curon, stagione 1, dal 10 giugno
- Reality Z, stagione 1, dal 10 giugno
- Whispers, stagione 1, dall’11 giugno
- Storia di un crimine: La ricerca, stagione 1, dal 12 giugno
- Estate di Morte, stagione 1, dal 12 giugno
- F is For Family, stagione 4, dal 12 giugno
- Kipo e l’era delle creature straordinarie, stagione 2, dal 12 giugno
- Alexa e Katie, stagione 3 – Parte 2 (episodi dal 9 in poi), dal 13 giugno
- Marcella, stagione 3, dal 14 giugno
- Mr. Iglesias, parte 2, dal 17 giugno
- The King Eternal Monarch, stagione 1, dal 18 giugno
- The Order, stagione 2, dal 18 giugno
- The Politician, stagione 2, dal 19 giugno
- La cosa più bella, stagione 2, dal 19 giugno
- Suits, stagione 8 episodi 11-16, dal 21 giugno
- Borgen, stagioni 1-3, dal 22 giugno
- 24, stagioni 1-8, dal 24 giugno
- Dark, stagione 3, dal 27 giugno
- I Griffin, stagione 17, dal 30 giugno
Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a MAGGIO 2020
- Hollywood, stagione 1, dal 1° maggio
- Felice o Quasi, stagione 1, dal 1° maggio
- Into The Night, stagione 1, dal 1° maggio
- Boris, stagioni 1-3, dal 1° maggio
- Modern Family, stagioni 1-5, dal 1° maggio
- New Girl, stagioni 1-3, dal 1° maggio
- Colony, stagione 3, dal 2 maggio
- Workin’ Moms, stagione 4, dal 6 maggio
- Dead To Me – Amiche per la morte, stagione 2, dall’8 maggio
- Valeria, stagione 1, dall’8 maggio
- The Eddy, stagione 1, dall’8 maggio
- Bordertown, stagione 3, dall’11 maggio
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs il Reverendo, film interattivo, dal 12 maggio
- Dérapages – Lavoro a mano armata, stagione 1, dal 15 maggio
- SKAM Italia, stagione 4, dal 15 maggio
- I Ciarlatani, stagione 1, dal 15 maggio
- White Lines, stagione 1, dal 15 maggio
- New School, stagione 1, dal 15 maggio
- She-Ra e le Principesse Guerriere, stagione 5, dal 15 maggio
- Il Colore delle Magnolie, stagione 1, dal 19 maggio
- Blood & Water, stagione 1, dal 20 maggio
- Control Z, stagione 1, dal 22 maggio
- Dynasty, stagione 3, dal 23 maggio
- Betaal, stagione 1, dal 24 maggio
- Snowpiercer, stagione 1, dal 25 maggio
- Space Force, stagione 1, dal 29 maggio
- Regina del Sud, stagione 4, dal 29 maggio
continua a leggere dopo la pubblicità
Catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv in arrivo a APRILE 2020
- Community, stagioni 1-6, dal 1° aprile
- The Windsors, stagione 3, dal 1° aprile
- The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, stagione 1, dal 1° aprile
- Sol Levante, stagione 1, dal 2 aprile
- La Casa di Carta, 4 parte, dal 3 aprile
- The Big Show Show, stagione 1, dal 6 aprile
- Hi Score Girl, stagione 2, dal 9 aprile
- Brews Brothers, stagione 1, dal 10 aprile
- Outer Banks, stagione 1, dal 15 aprile
- Fauda, stagione 3, dal 16 aprile
- #blackAF (conosciuta come Black Excellence), stagione 1, dal 17 aprile
- Hasmukh, stagione 1, dal 17 aprile
- L’ultimo Dragone, stagione 2, dal 17 aprile
The King – Eternal Monarch, stagione 1, dal 17 aprile [Episodi settimanali]
- Hyena, stagione 1, dal 18 aprile [Episodi settimanali]
- The Midnight Gospel, stagione 1, dal 20 aprile
- Merlin, stagioni 1-5, dal 21 aprile
- La casa de las Flores, stagione 3, dal 23 aprile
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, stagione 1, dal 23 aprile
- Love 101, stagione 1, dal 24 aprile
- After Life, stagione 2, dal 24 aprile
- Hi, Bye Mama!, stagione 1, dal 25 aprile
- The Last Kingdom, stagione 4, dal 26 aprile [in Italia prossimamente su Premium Stories]
- Non Ho Mai…, stagione 1, dal 27 aprile
- Summertime, stagione 1, dal 29 aprile
- Extracurricular, stagione 1, dal 29 aprile
- The Victims’ Game, stagione 1, dal 30 aprile
Biohackers, stagione 1, dal 30 aprile
- Forest of Love: Deep Cut, stagione 1, dal 30 aprile
Catalogo Netflix Italia Serie Tv
A
- A Love So Beautiful stagione 1
- A Korean Odyssey stagione 1
- A.I.C.O stagione
- Abyss stagione 1
- Adventure Time 1-3 stagioni
- After Life, stagione 1
- Agents of SHIELD stagioni 1-5
- Aggretsuko stagioni 1-2
- Al Hayba stagione 1
- Alias Grace stagione 1
- Alexa & Katie 1- 2 stagione
- All About The Washingtons stagione 1
- Altered Carbon stagione 1
- Alto Mare stagione 1
- Altro Che Caffè – Family Business stagione 1
- American Odyssey stagione 1
- American Crime Story stagioni 1-2; Il Caso OJ Simpson e L’assassinio di Gianni Versace
- American Vandal stagioni 1-2
- Amici di Letto stagione 1
- Amo stagione 1
- Answer for Heaven stagione 1
- Another Life stagione 1
- Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations stagioni 1-2
- Apaches stagione 1
- Arthdal Chronicles stagione 1
- Aquarius stagioni 1-2
- Archer stagioni 1-10
- Argon stagione 1
- Arrested Development stagioni 1-5
- Ascension stagione 1
- Ash vs Evil Dead stagioni 1-2
- Atypical stagioni 1-2
- A Very Secret Service stagioni 1-2
B
- Baby stagione 1
- Backstage stagioni 1-2
- Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection stagione 1
- B: The Beginnin 1 stagione
- Baby Boss: di nuovo in affari 1 stagione
- Bad Blood stagioni 1-2
- Badlands, Texas stagione 1
- Backstage stagioni 1-2
- Bates Motel stagioni 1-5
- Battlestar Galactica stagioni 1-4
- Benvenuti in famiglia stagione 1
- Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever stagione 1
- Better Call Saul stagioni 1 – 4
- Between stagioni 1-2
- Big Mouth stagioni 1-2
- Bill Nye Saves the World stagione 1
- Bitten stagioni 1-3
- Black Earth Rising stagione 1
- Black Mirror stagione 1-5 + Bandersnatch
- Black Lagoon stagione 1
- Black Lagoon: Roberta’s Blood Trial stagione 1
- Black Lightning stagioni 1-2
- Black Sails stagioni 1-4
- Black Summer stagione 1
- Black Spot stagioni 1-2
- Bloodlands stagione 1
- Bloodline stagioni 1-3
- Blue Mountain State stagioni 1-4
- Bodyguard stagione 1
- Bonding stagione 1
- Borderliner 1 stagione
- Bordertown 1 stagione
- BoJack Horseman stagioni 1-5
- Breaking Bad stagioni 1-5
- Broadchurch stagioni 1-3
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine stagioni 1-5
- Brown Nation stagione 1
C
- C’era Una Volta – Once Upon a Time stagioni 1-7
- Call The Midwife – L’amore e la vita stagioni 1-5
- Carmen Sandiego stagioni 1-2
- Cannon Busters, stagione 1
- Castlevania stagioni 1-2
- Chambers stagione 1
- Champions stagione 1
- Chesapeake Shore stagioni 1-3
- Chewing Gum stagioni 1-2
- Chiami Il Mio Agente stagioni 1-3
- Chiamatemi Anna stagioni 1-2
- Ci Mancava Solo Nick stagione 1
- Chief of Staff, stagione 1
- Children of the Whales stagione 1
- Club de Cuervos stagioni 1-4
- La Cosa Più Bella stagione 1
- Collateral 1 stagione
- Colony stagioni 1-2
- Come vendere droga online (in fretta) stagione 1
- Compagni di università, stagioni 1-2
- Continuum – stagioni 1-3
- Cosmos: Odissea nello spazio – stagione 1
- Could have gone all the way Committee stagione 1
- Crashing stagione 1
- Crossing Lines stagioni 1-3
- Crazy Ex Girlfriend stagioni 1-4
- Crazyhead stagione 1
- Crime Diaries Night Out stagione 1
- Crime Diaries Colmenares stagione 1
- Criminal Francia stagione 1
- Criminal Germania stagione 1
- Criminal Regno Unito stagione 1
- Criminal Spagna stagione 1
- Crossing Lines stagioni 1-2
- Cuckoo stagioni 1-5
D
- Damnation stagione 1
- Daredevil stagioni 1-3
- Dark stagioni 1-2
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stagioni 1-2
- Deadwind stagione 1
- Deep Water mini-serie
- Dal tramonto all’alba – From Dusk till Dawn stagioni 1-3
- Deadwind stagione 1
- Dead To Me – Amiche per la morte stagione 1
- Dear White People stagioni 1-3
- Derek stagioni 1-3
- Derren Brown: the Push 1 stagione
- Derry Girls, 1 stagione
- Degrassi: Next Class stagioni 1-4
- Dehli Crime stagione 1
- Designated Survivor stagioni 1-3
- Dirk Gently Agenzia di Investigazione Olistica stagioni 1-2
- Dirty John stagione 1
- Disincanto stagione 1
- Dexter stagioni 1-8
- Diablero stagione 1
- Disjointed stagione 1
- Doctor Foster stagioni 1-2
- Dogs of Berlin stagione 1
- Dramaworld stagione 1
- Drug Lords stagioni 1-2
- Dynasty stagioni 1-2
E
- Eastsiders stagioni 1-3
- Easy stagione 1-3
- EDHA stagione 1
- El Chapo stagioni 1-3
- Elite stagioni 1-2
- El Vato stagioni 1-2
- Empresses in the Palace stagione 1
- Everything Sucks! stagione 1
F
- F is for Family stagioni 1-3
- La Famiglia McKellan stagione 1
- Fate/Apocrypha stagioni 1-2
- Fate/Extra Last Encore stagione 1
- Fearless (Senza Paura) – stagione 1
- Fatal Attraction – stagione 1
- Fauda stagioni 1 -2
- Final Space stagione 1
- Flaked stagioni 1-2
- Flint Town stagione 1
- Formula 1: Drive to survive stagione 1
- Free Rein stagioni 1-3
- Fresh Meat stagioni 1-3
- Freaks and Geeks stagione 1
- Friends stagioni 1-10
- Frontiera stagione 1-3
- Frontiera Verde stagione 1
- Fugitiva stagione 1
- Fuller House – Le Amiche Di Mamma – stagione 4
- Further Tales of the City – mini-serie
G
- Genius of the Modern World
- Genius of the Ancient World
- Ghost Wars stagione 1
- Giorno Per Giorno stagioni 1-3
- Girlboss stagione 1
- Girls Incarcerated stagione 1
- Glacè stagione 1
- Glee stagioni 1-6
- Glitch stagione 1-3
- G.L.O.W. stagioni 1-3
- Go! Vivi a modo tuo stagioni 1-2
- Godless stagione 1
- Godzilla Mangiapianeti stagione 3
- Good Morning Call stagione 1-2
- Good Girls stagioni 1-2
- Good Witch – stagioni 1-4
- Gossip Girl stagioni 1-6
- Gotham stagione 1-4
- Grace and Frankie stagione 1-5
- Grand Designs stagioni 1-2
- Greenhouse Academy stagioni 1-2
- Greenleaf stagioni 1-3
- Grenseland – Terra di confine stagione 1
- Grimm stagioni 1-6
- Gypsy stagione 1
- Guilt stagione 1
H
- H20 stagioni 1-3
- Happy! – stagioni 1-2
- Happy Valley stagione 1
- Haters Back Off stagione 1
- Hatfields & McCoys stagione 1
- Heartland stagioni 1-6
- Heidi Bienvenida stagione 1
- Hello My Twenties stagione 1
- Hill House stagione 1
- Hinterland stagione 1-3
- Homeland stagioni 1-5
- Hostages stagione 1
- Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On stagione 1
- How I Met Your Mother stagioni 1-9
- How To Get Away With Murder (Le Regole del Delitto Perfetto) stagioni 1-4
- Huge In France stagione 1
continua a leggere dopo la pubblicità
I
- I Griffin/Family Guy stagioni 9-14
- I signori della fuga/Breakout Kings stagioni 1-2
- I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson stagione 1
- Ice Fantasy stagione 1
- I Ribelli stagione 1
- Il Caso stagione 1
- Il Detenuto stagione 1
- Il Circo volante dei Monty Python stagione 1
- Il Metodo Kominsky stagione 1
- Il Mio Piccolo Amore stagione 1
- Il Nome della Rosa stagione 1
- Il Piano nella Foresta stagioni 1-2
- Il Prescelto stagione 1
- Il Principe dei Draghi stagione 1
- Il Sapore delle Margherite stagione 1
- Il suono del tuo cuore stagione 1
- Immortals, stagione 1
- Ingobernable stagione 1
- Insatiable 1 stagione
- Intersection stagioni 1-3
- Iron Fist stagioni 1-2
- It’s Bruno stagione 1
- iZombie stagioni 1-3
J
- Jack Taylor stagione 1
- Jane the Virgin stagione 1-2
- Jessica Jones stagioni 1-3
- Jinn stagione 1
- Juana Ines stagione 1
- Jugar Con Fuego stagione 1
- Justice stagione 1
K
- Kakegurui XX stagione 1
- Killjoys stagione 1
- Kiss Me First stagione 1
- Knightfall stagione 1
L
- L’amore e la vita/Call the Midwife stagioni 1-5
- La ballata di Hugo Sanchez stagione 1
- La Casa De Las Flores stagione 1
- La Cattedrale Del Mare stagione 1
- La Casa Di Carta stagioni 1-3
- La Foresta stagione 1
- La Mante stagione 1
- La Reina del Sur stagioni 1-2
- Luna Petunia: ritorno a strabilia 2 stagione
- La Tregua stagioni 1-2
- Lady Dynamite stagioni 1-2
- Land Girls stagioni 1-3
- Last Chance U stagione 1
- La Vittima Numero Otto stagione 1
- Le Amiche di Mamma (Fuller House) stagione 1-4
- Le Chalet stagione 1
- Le Ragazze del Centralino stagioni 1-4
- Le Streghe dell’East End stagioni 1-2
- Le Terrificanti Avventure di Sabrina stagione 1
- Leila stagione 1
- Limitless stagione 1
- Lost stagioni 1-6
- Lost in space stagione 1
- Love stagioni 1-3
- Love Alarm stagione 1
- Love, Death & Robots, stagione 1
- Lie to Me stagioni 1-3
- Life stagione 1
- Line of Duty stagione 1
- L’ispettore Coliandro stagione 1-5
- Lost in space stagione 1
- Love stagione 1
- Lovesick stagioni 1-3
- Lucifer stagioni 1-4
- Luis Miguel stagione 1
- Lunatics stagione 1
- Luther stagione 1-5
- Lilyhammer 1-3
M
- Mad Men stagione 1-7
- Mako Mermaids: Vita da tritone stagioni 1-4
- Malibu Rescue stagione 1
- Man To Man stagione 1
- Maniac stagione 1
- Manhunt: Unabomber stagione 1
- Marcella stagioni 1-2
- Marianne stagione 1
- Marlon stagione 1
- Marseille stagioni 1-2
- Marco Polo stagioni 1-2
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – stagioni 1-5
- Marvel’s Daredevil stagioni 1-3
- Marvel’s Jessica Jones stagioni 1-3
- Marvel’s Iron Fist stagioni 1-2
- Marvel’s Luke Cage stagioni 1 – 2
- Marvel’s The Defenders – stagione 1
- Marvel’s The Punisher – stagioni 1-2
- Master Of None stagioni 1-2
- Meglio Di Noi stagione 1
- Memories of the Alhambra, 1 stagione
- Meteor Garden stagione 1
- Million Yen Woman stagione 1
- Mindhunter stagioni 1-2
- Miraculous. Le storie di Ladybug e Chat Noir stagione 1
- Misfits stagioni 1-5
- Miss Fisher delitti irrisolti stagioni 1-3
- Mob Pscho 100 1 stagione
- Monarca stagione 1
- More Tales of the City stagione 1
- Mr. Iglesias – stagione 1
- Mr Runaway – stagione 1
- Mr Sunshine – stagione 1
- My First First Love stagioni 1-2
- My Only Love Song – stagione 1
- My Runway – stagione 1
N
- Nailed It stagione 1 -2
- Narcos stagioni 1-3
- Narcos Messico stagione 1
- Neon Genesis Evangelion, serie completa + film anime “Death & Rebirth” e “The End of Evangelion”
- Nero a Metà stagione 1
- Nightflyers stagione 1
- Non fidarti della s—— dell’interno 23 stagioni 1-2
- North & South stagione 1
- Northern Rescue stagione 1
- Nowhere Boys stagioni 1-3
O
- O Mecanismo stagioni 1-2
- Oh My Ghost stagione 1
- On My Block stagioni 1-2
- One More Time – stagione 1
- One Spring Night stagione 1
- Orange is the New Black – stagioni 1-7
- Orphan Black stagioni 1-5
- Osmosis stagione 1
- Ozark stagioni 1-2
P
- Paranoid stagione 1
- Paquita Salas stagioni 1 -3
- Peaky Blinders stagioni 1-4
- Penny Deadful stagioni 1-3
- Perfume stagione 1
- Persona stagione 1
- Pine Gap stagione 1
- Pinky Malinky, 1 stagione
- Plan Coeur stagione 1
- Please Like Me stagioni 1-4
- Ponysitter stagioni 1-2
- Pretty Little Liars stagioni 1-7
- Il Principe di Peoria stagione 1
- Prison Break stagioni 1-5
- Project Mc² 6 Parti
Q
- Quando gli eroi volano stagione 1
- Quando chiama il cuore stagioni 1-4
- Queen of the South – Regina del Sud stagioni 1-3
- Queer Eye stagioni 1-4
- Quicksand stagione 1
continua a leggere dopo la pubblicità
R
- Racconti di luce stagioni 1-2
- Rapture, 1 stagione
- Ray Donovan stagioni 1-6
- Real Detectives stagioni 1-2
- Real Rob stagioni 1-2
- Rebellion stagioni 1-2
- Reign stagione 1-4
- Requiem stagione 1
- Residue stagione 1
- Revenge stagioni 1-4
- Rita stagioni 1-4
- River stagione 1
- Riverdale stagioni 1-2
- Rosemary’s Baby – stagione 1
- RuPaul’s Drag Race stagioni 1-11
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars stagione 4
- Russian Doll stagione 1
S
- Sacred Games stagioni 1-2
- Safe stagione 1
- Salvation stagioni 1-2
- Samantha! stagioni 1-2
- Samurai Gourmet – stagione 1
- Santa Clarita Diet stagioni 1-3
- Selection Day, 1 stagione
- Seven Seconds 1 stagione
- Scemo di viaggio (An Idiot Abroad) – serie completa
- Scream stagioni 1-2
- Secret City, stagioni 1-2
- Selection Day stagioni 1-2
- Secrets of Great British Castles – stagioni 1-2
- Sense8 stagioni 1-2 + Amor Vincit Omnia
- Sex Education stagione 1
- Seven Seconds stagione 1
- Shadow of Truth (L’ombra della verità) stagione 1
- Shadowhunters stagioni 1-3
- Shadow stagione 1
- Shaka Zulu miniserie
- She’s Gotta Have It stagioni 1-2
- Sherlock stagioni 1-4
- Shitsel stagioni 1-2
- Shooter stagione 1-3
- Sintonia stagione 1
- Sick Note stagione 1
- Sisters stagione 1
- Skins stagioni 1-7
- Slasher stagioni 1-3
- Sleepless Society: Nyctophobia stagione 1
- Something in the Rain stagione 1
- Sons of Anarchy stagioni 1-7
- Spartacus stagioni 1-4
- Special stagione 1
- Squadra Antimafia – Palermo oggi stagioni 1-2
- Star Trek: Discovery stagioni 1-2
- Star Trek: Deep Space Nine stagioni 1-7
- Star Trek la serie classica stagioni 1-3
- Star Trek: The Next Generation stagioni 1-7
- Star Trek: Voyager stagioni 1-7
- Star Trek: Enterprise stagioni 1-4
- Star Trek: The Animated Series stagioni 1-2
- Storia di un crimine stagione 1
- Stranger stagione 1
- Stranger Things – stagioni 1-3
- Strike Back – stagione 1
- Suburra – stagioni 1-2
- Suits stagioni 1-7
- Supernatural – stagioni 1-8
- Superstition stagione 1
- Switched stagione 1
T
- Tabula Rasa stagione 1
- Tales Of The City stagione 1
- Teen Wolf stagioni 1-6
- Terra Nova stagione 1
- Terror in Resonance stagione 1
- Titans stagione 1
- Trinkets – stagione 1
- That 70’s Show stagioni 1-8
- The 100 stagioni 1-4
- The A List stagione 1
- The Bridge stagioni 1-3
- Tutor Hitman Reborn! stagione 1
- The Americans stagioni 1-3
- The Booth at the End stagione 1
- The Client List stagioni 1-2
- The Code – stagione 1-2
- The Confession Tapes stagione 1
- The Crown stagioni 1-2
- The Dark Crystal La Resistenza stagione 1
- The Disastrous Life of Saiki k stagione 1
- The Dovekeepers stagione 1
- The End of the F***ing World stagione 1
- The Following stagioni 1-3
- The Frankestein Chronicles stagioni 1-2
- The Good Cop 1 stagione
- The Get Down stagione 1
- The Good Place stagioni 1-2
- The Good Wife – stagioni 1-7
- The I-Land stagione 1
- The Indian Detective stagione 1
- The Innocents stagione
- The Investigator: A British Crime Story stagione 1
- The IT Crowd stagioni 1-5
- The Killing stagioni 1-4
- The Last Kingdom stagioni 1-2
- The Lizzie Borden Chronicles stagione 1
- The Many Faces of Ito – stagione 1
- The Mist stagione 1
- The Musketeers stagione 1-2
- The OA stagioni 1-2
- The Order stagione 1
- The Originals stagioni 1-3
- The Principal stagione 1
- The Paradise stagioni 1-2
- The Protector stagioni 1-2
- The Queen of the Flow stagione 1
- The Rain stagioni 1-2
- The Ranch Parti 1-7
- The Returned stagione 1
- The Secret Life of the American Teenager stagioni 1-8
- The Sinner stagione 1
- The Society stagione 1
- The Spy stagione 1
- The Staircase stagione 1
- The Undertaker stagioni 1-4
- The Windsors stagioni 1-2
- The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes stagione 1
- Tidelands stagione 1
- Top Boy stagioni 1-3
- Touch stagioni 1-2
- Traitors stagione 1
- Travelers stagioni 1-3
- Tredici stagione 1-3
- Trollhunters stagione 1 -3
- Troy: Fall of a City stagione 1
- Turn Up Charlie stagione 1
- Typewriter stagione 1
U
- Ugly Delicious 1 stagione
- Un bacio malizioso: L’amore a Tokyo – stagioni 1-2
- Una grande famiglia stagioni 1-3
- Una Mamma per Amica – stagioni 1-7
- Una Mamma per Amica: Di nuovo insieme stagione 1
- Una Serie di sfortunati eventistagioni 1-3
- Ultraviolet stagione 1
- Unbelievable stagione 1
- Under The Dome stagioni 1-3
- Undercover stagione 1
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schimdt stagioni 1 -4
- Under Arrest stagioni 1-6
- Under the Dome stagioni 1-3
- Unità 42 stagione 1
- Unsolved stagione 1
V
- Van Helsing stagioni 1-3
- Veronica Mars – Il Film
- Versailles – stagioni 1-3
- Vexed – stagioni 1-2
- Vikings stagioni 1-5A
- Vis a Vis – Il prezzo del riscatto – stagioni 1-4
- Vivere Senza Permesso stagione 1
W
- Wanderlust stagione 1
- Wanted stagioni 1-3
- Warrior – La guerra in casa stagione 1
- Weeds stagioni 1-8
- Well-intended Love stagione 1
- Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later – stagione 1
- What/If stagione 1
- White Gold stagioni 1-2
- White Rabbit Project – stagione 1
- With Bob and David – sketch comedy, stagione 1
- Wild Wild Country stagione 1
- Willy Il Principe Di Bel Air stagioni 1-6
- Wolf stagione 1
- Wolfblood stagioni 1-3
- Workin’ Moms stagioni 1-3
- Wynonna Earp stagioni 1-2
- Wu Assassins stagione 1
Y
- Yankee stagione 1
- You stagione 1
- You Me Her stagioni 1-4
- Your Worst Nightmare – stagione 1
Z
- Z Nation stagioni 1-5
- Zoo stagioni 1-3
#
- 12 Monkeys stagioni 1-3
- 21 Thunder stagione 1
- 45 Giri stagione 1
- 1983 stagione 1
- 3% stagioni 1-3
- 7Seeds – stagione 1
continua a leggere dopo la pubblicità
0 commenti su “Il catalogo Netflix Italia serie tv aggiornato”