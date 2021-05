Spread the love











Spain’s Lightbox Entertainment, producer of the smash hit “Tadeo Jones” toon movie franchise, is teaming with Portugal’s Sardinha em Lata, Brazil’s Gepetto Filmes and Spain’s Xose Zapata to make “Alice’s Diary,” a 52-episode animated series for toddlers. “Alice’s Diary” is also backed by Portuguese pubcaster RTP and its Spanish counterpart, TVE. Sardinha em Lata is […]

