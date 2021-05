Spread the love











Eduardo Rivero’s debut feature “A Costume for Nicholas,” Bernardita Ojeda’s “Petit Season Two” and Alberto Vázquez’s “Homeless Home” won big at Saturday’s 4th Quirino Awards, which prize animated films and series from Latin America, Spain and Portugal. Winners picked up their plaudits at a on-site ceremony held at La Laguna in Spain’s Canary islands. “A […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...