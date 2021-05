Spread the love











Victoria Pedretti, who stars as Love Quinn on Netflix’s “You,” has been tapped to play “The Lovely Bones” author Alice Sebold in the film adaptation of her 1999 memoir, “Lucky.” “Lucky” focuses on the 18-year-old Alice, then a burgeoning writer in her freshman year at Syracuse University. After being viciously beaten and raped by a […]

