Luca Guadagnino’s First U.S.-Set Film ‘Bones and All,’ Starring Timothée Chalamet, Starts Principal Photography

“Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino has begun principal photography on his first film set in America, “Bones and All,” starring Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell and Mark Rylance. The project, which is filming on location in the Ohio Tri-State area, marks the first collaboration between Guadagnino and Chalamet since the Oscar-nominated “Call Me By […]

