how-disney’s-launchpad-shorts-program-persevered-through-the-pandemic-to-give-six-filmmakers-their-global-debut

Spread the love











For the inaugural season of Disney’s “Launchpad” shorts incubator, the studio centered on the theme, “Discover,” encouraging audiences broaden their worldview through their short films. But another word that could describe this first group of films and the filmmakers who crafted them over the last 19 months is “Perseverance.” When Aqsa Altaf, Stefanie Abel Horowitz, Ann Marie […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...