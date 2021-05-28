MONDO

‘Endangered Species’ Review: Hyenas Threaten to Tear Apart Family Before They Can Do It Themselves

The other family-imperiled-by-rampaging-beasts movie this weekend, “Endangered Species” is different from “A Quiet Place Part II” in many ways, particularly in that its characters cannot stop yakking — with corresponding diminished viewer concern for their survival under extreme duress. MJ Barrett’s South African-produced thriller has a vacationing American clan doing all the wrong things in […]

