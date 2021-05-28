‘endangered-species’-review:-hyenas-threaten-to-tear-apart-family-before-they-can-do-it-themselves

Spread the love











The other family-imperiled-by-rampaging-beasts movie this weekend, “Endangered Species” is different from “A Quiet Place Part II” in many ways, particularly in that its characters cannot stop yakking — with corresponding diminished viewer concern for their survival under extreme duress. MJ Barrett’s South African-produced thriller has a vacationing American clan doing all the wrong things in […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...