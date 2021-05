Spread the love











The only thing editor Tatiana S. Riegel will spill on Hulu’s limited series “Pam and Tommy” is the tease, “It’s going to be good. It’s outrageous. There’s Disney,” she says referring to her latest project “Cruella” (in theaters and streaming on Disney Plus Premier Access). “Then there’s ‘Pam and Tommy,’ It’s a big difference,” she […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...