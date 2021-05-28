breaking-glass-pictures,-brazil’s-o2-play-forge-two-way-distribution-partnership-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Philadelphia-based Breaking Glass Pictures (BGP) and Brazil’s O2 Play, the distribution arm of O2 Filmes, which is co-owned by Oscar-nominated director Fernando Meirelles (“City of God,” “The Constant Gardener,” “The Two Popes”), have inked a two-way distribution partnership. The new pact kicks off with BGP’s North American release of a Brazilian drama by Eliane Coster, […]

