Spread the love











Altitude has acquired U.K. distribution rights to “Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds,” a 3D animated feature inspired by Alexandre Dumas’ 19th-century classic D’Artagnan novels. The family adventure film is being represented in international markets by Charades, the sales banner behind the Oscar-nominated “Mirai” and “I Lost My Body.” Budgeted in the range of $10 million, […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...